Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP: Protecting the Maritime Workers Who Keep Our Economy Moving—At Great Risk

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , we know that more than 1 in 8 American jobs is connected to the maritime industry. In 2024 alone, the U.S. maritime sector supported 21.8 million jobs and contributed nearly $2.9 trillion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Behind these staggering numbers are the maritime workers—brave individuals who face life-threatening risks daily to keep our economy moving.From loading massive cargo to navigating treacherous waters, maritime workers perform some of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Slips, falls, and exposure to hazardous conditions aren’t rare occurrences—they are everyday realities that can cause permanent injuries or worse.At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, we recognize the vital role these workers play in keeping global trade flowing. When accidents happen, our mission is to ensure they receive the legal protection and compensation they deserve."Maritime workers put their lives on the line everyday to keep the global supply chain running. When unsafe conditions or negligence lead to serious injuries, our firm ensures these workers receive the compensation and support they need to rebuild their lives," said Matthew D. Shaffer, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP The Hidden Dangers Maritime Workers FaceMaritime work environments are unpredictable and hazardous. The most common—and deadly—causes of maritime accidents include:-Slips, Trips, and Falls: Wet decks, unsecured equipment, and poor lighting create dangerous conditions.-Overexertion Injuries: Lifting heavy cargo and repetitive tasks lead to long-term musculoskeletal damage.-Exposure to Hazardous Conditions: Harmful chemicals, extreme weather, and heavy machinery heighten the risk of injury.-Inadequate Training: Without proper safety training, workers face avoidable and catastrophic injuries.-Equipment Failures: Malfunctioning or poorly maintained machinery can cause devastating accidents.These are not just routine workplace risks—these are life-threatening dangers. When accidents happen, maritime workers deserve legal protection and fair compensation.Why Injured Maritime Workers Need Legal RepresentationDid you know that maritime injury claims are governed by specialized laws like the Jones Act and the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act (LHWCA)? While these laws are designed to protect maritime workers, navigating the legal process without experienced representation can leave injured workers without the compensation they deserve.Maritime workers may be entitled to compensation for:-Medical expenses-Lost wages-Rehabilitation costs-Pain and sufferingWithout a knowledgeable legal team, many workers miss out on the financial support they are owed.How Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Stands Up for Maritime WorkersWith decades of experience handling maritime injury cases, we have successfully helped thousands of injured workers get the justice they deserve. From investigating the accident to negotiating with employers and pursuing legal action in court, our team is dedicated to protecting maritime workers' rights every step of the way.If you or a loved one has been injured in a maritime accident, you don’t have to face the battle alone. Contact us today for a free consultation, and let our experienced legal team fight for your future.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm committed to protecting the rights of accident victims. With decades of experience and a strong record of success, our attorneys advocate for injured maritime workers and fight to hold negligent parties accountable.

