Texas Sees Decline in Traffic Fatalities in 2024: Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Advocates for Safer Roads

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is committed to protecting the rights of accident victims and advocating for safer roads in Texas. The latest report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows a 3.3% decrease in traffic fatalities in 2024 compared to 2023, a positive step toward road safety. However, the numbers remain concerning. In 2024 Texas recorded 1,997 traffic-related fatalities, down from 2,065 in 2023. In 2023, there were 4,283 total traffic fatalities, marking a decrease from 4,407 in 2022. These statistics highlight the need for awareness, proactive safety measures, and strong legal representation for victims and their families.“While it is encouraging to see a reduction in traffic fatalities, even one life lost is one too many. Every driver has a responsibility to operate their vehicle safely. However, when negligence leads to tragedy, accountability is critical. Our firm is committed to helping accident victims and their families seek justice and the compensation they deserve.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP.The Leading Causes of Car Accidents in TexasDespite the decline in fatalities, dangerous driving behaviors continue to put Texas motorists at risk. The most common causes of car accidents include:-Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol and drug-impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal crashes.-Excessive Speeding – High speeds increase the likelihood and severity of accidents.-Distracted Driving – Texting, phone use, and other distractions lead to devastating consequences.-Unsafe Lane Changes – Failing to signal or check blind spots causes serious collisions.-Failure to Yield Right of Way – Ignoring traffic rules and signals results in dangerous crashes.-Failure to Avoid a Collision – The inability to react quickly in emergencies leads to preventable accidents.-Following Too Closely – Tailgating reduces reaction time and increases rear-end collisions.Why Legal Representation Matters After a Car AccidentA car accident can leave victims facing significant physical, emotional, and financial burdens. Medical bills, lost wages, rehabilitation, and long-term care can take a toll on individuals and families. At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, we understand the devastating impact of car accidents and are dedicated to fighting for the rights of victims.How Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Can HelpWith decades of experience in personal injury law, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has successfully represented thousands of accident victims across Texas. Our firm helps clients navigate the complexities of insurance claims, negotiate fair settlements, and take legal action when necessary to hold negligent drivers accountable.If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident, don’t face the aftermath alone. Contact us today for a free consultation and let our experienced attorneys advocate for the compensation you deserve.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLPSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of accident victims. With a strong track record of success, our attorneys fight tirelessly to hold negligent parties accountable and secure maximum compensation for clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.