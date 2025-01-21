Xebia Strengthens Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud to Drive AI-Driven Digital Transformation Globally

Xebia

By combining our expertise in digital transformation with Google Cloud’s advanced technology, we enable businesses to scale innovation and realize their ambitions as AI-enabled enterprises.” — Anand Sahay

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global IT consultancy and digital transformation specialist, announces a new multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration will focus on driving go-to-market activities and creating innovative strategies to help businesses overcome complex challenges and unlock new opportunities in the AI-era.Through the partnership Xebia will develop repeatable, scalable solutions for industries such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), retail, healthcare, public sector, and traditional enterprises. These solutions will address use cases in areas like data analytics, AI/ML, infrastructure modernization, and application modernization, enabling businesses to achieve measurable outcomes. Examples include the Base - GenAI Platform, which enables AI-driven applications, scalable data platforms designed for industry-specific needs like real-time analytics in retail or secure data management in BFSI, and innovative tools like GenAI Document Assistants for healthcare.“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Xebia to drive transformative outcomes for businesses,” said Colleen Kapase , Vice President, Channels and Partner Programs, Google Cloud.“This alliance underscores our shared commitment to helping organizations achieve their digital goals with agility, security, and sustainability.”Delivering Scalable, Industry-Specific SolutionsBy combining their strengths, Xebia and Google Cloud aim to modernize digital cores, scale AI-driven innovation, and foster sustainable growth across diverse sectors. Xebia brings extensive expertise, hands-on execution, and a trusted advisor relationship that empowers organizations to navigate complex digital transformations with confidence. Meanwhile, Google Cloud provides advanced technology and a vision for future innovation. This combination enables the companies to deliver tailored solutions with global reach, strategically prioritizing key regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, in alignment with Xebia’s rapid international expansion trajectory.“This partnership reflects the natural synergy between our organizations,” said Anand Sahay , Chief Executive Officer at Xebia. “By combining our expertise in digital transformation with Google Cloud’s advanced technology, we enable businesses to scale innovation and realize their ambitions as AI-enabled enterprises.”Driving AI-Enabled Innovation and LeadershipAs part of the expanded collaboration, Xebia will establish a global Google Cloud Center of Excellence to streamline its portfolio of advanced Google Cloud services and solutions while further enhancing its expertise in Generative AI (GenAI), digital modernization, and security. This initiative aims to strengthen Xebia’s ability to deliver transformative, high-impact solutions that drive client value and accelerate digital innovation.“Generative AI is revolutionizing how businesses approach problem-solving, innovation, and customer engagement. Through our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, we are empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of GenAI, enabling them to turn complex challenges into opportunities and accelerate their journey to becoming truly digital enterprises”, added Guido Bartels, Global Managing Director Cloud at Xebia.Proven Success with Global ClientsXebia and Google Cloud bring a legacy of delivering impactful results for large global enterprise and consumer businesses. By enabling organizations to modernize operations and optimize processes, this collaboration continues to showcase the tangible benefits of cloud-powered innovation.About Xebia:Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy, providing innovative IT solutions and training. Xebia unites cloud and data modernization, Generative AI, and intelligent automation to help companies create digital products and platforms that dramatically elevate the value they deliver while fundamentally reshaping how they deliver it. With 5,500+ professionals in 16 countries around the globe, Xebia ensures they are always where their clients need them to be.For more information, visit www.xebia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.