Inc. Names Indicate Media to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Indicate Media is No. 124 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Northeast’s fastest-growing companies is nice validation for many years of focus and dedication to our craft of business storytelling. This achievement is a nice reflection of the incredible talent of our team, past and present, and the trust and partnership of our amazing clients,” said Todd Barrish , President.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast . You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Indicate Media’s deep expertise in B2B technology and venture capital extends across critical sectors, including Defense Technology, Sustainability & Climate, Digital Infrastructure, FinTech, and the evolving intersection of Hardware and Software. As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to transform industries, Indicate Media remains at the forefront, delivering strategic, high-impact PR execution while upholding its core commitment to service excellence.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Indicate MediaIndicate Media is a data-driven public relations and content development agency with a distributed team across the United States. Since 2010, we have partnered with leading B2B technology companies and venture capital firms to shape industry narratives and accelerate business growth through strategic storytelling. Our award-winning campaigns combine analytics-driven insights, creative storytelling, and precision media execution, ensuring our clients stand out in competitive markets and achieve impactful business outcomes. Learn more at www.indicatemedia.com

