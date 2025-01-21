Dudley DeBosier Rings in 2025 with New Year’s Resolution Boost Giveaway

New Year’s Resolution Boost Giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2025 begins, many Louisianians are setting their sights on new goals and aspirations. To help turn these community members’ dreams into reality, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is launching its New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway.

Achieving a New Year's resolution can be tough. According to Psychology Today, most resolutions fizzle out by February. Often, it's not just about motivation; it's about having the resources to support your goals.

That's where Dudley DeBosier comes in. The firm is giving away ten $200 Visa gift cards to help individuals kickstart their resolutions. Whether it's for fitness equipment, home office supplies, or pursuing a new hobby, this giveaway aims to provide a little extra support for positive change.

"We're excited to help community members start the new year strong," said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier. "This is a small way of showing our support for Louisianians."

To enter the giveaway, simply visit www.dudleydebosier.com/new-years-resolution-giveaway/ and complete the entry form by Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT. Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected and notified by Friday, February 14, 2025.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

