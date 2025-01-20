Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Justice travel to Türkiye for security talks

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer will travel to Ankara on 21 January to launch Sweden and Türkiye’s bilateral security dialogue, Security Compact. During the meeting the ministers will discuss security cooperation and international affairs.

Sweden and Türkiye agreed to launch the new discussion format, Security Compact, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in 2023. The bilateral dialogues, developed as part of Sweden’s NATO accession process, are a way to collaborate on counterterrorism and security.

“It is crucial that we strengthen cooperation between our countries on matters of mutual security. This is in both Sweden’s and Türkiye’s interests,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

“I look forward to meeting with our Turkish colleagues and discussing our joint efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime,” says Mr Strömmer.

Tuesday’s meeting in Ankara will be the first time Sweden and Türkiye meet under this format. According to the joint statement from the Vilnius Summit, it was agreed that the Security Compact meeting would convene once a year. Topics on the agenda will include the fight against terrorism, transnational organised crime, Russia’s war in Ukraine, the situations in Syria and Gaza, and other foreign policy issues.