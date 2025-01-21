gusto! Restaurants Launch its First Brand Awareness Campaign to Fuel Growth

gusto! brand logo

“Taste the World” campaign arrives on the heels of the healthy, globally inspired fast-casual brand’s 10th birthday.

Food has the ability to take you places. Our goal is to drive large-scale brand awareness of gusto!'s globally-inspired food and purpose-driven model to drive trial & grow our customer base in 2025.” — Nate Hybl, founder & CEO of gusto!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gusto! , an Atlanta-based healthy fast-casual bowl and wrap brand, is excited to launch its first large-scale brand awareness marketing campaign. As the chain enters its second decade, the fully integrated campaign, “Taste the World,” includes paid media placements in Georgia across cable TV, digital video, display, audio, digital out-of-home and ePrint, as well as utilizing an influencer program and more.The face of the campaign will be the introduction of a character named “Gus,” the brand's Flavor Ambassador. Gus, like gusto!'s food, is international, has lots of flavor, full of good energy and a very colorful personality. He's clever, knowledgeable about food, charismatic and sometimes a little quirky. Above all else, he's passionate about globally inspired flavors.“Food has the ability to take you places,” said Nate Hybl, founder & CEO of gusto! “In the case of gusto!’s menu options, many of those places are halfway around the world. The year-long campaign is the largest marketing investment the brand has made. Our goal is to drive large-scale brand awareness of gusto!'s globally-inspired food and purpose-driven model to drive trial and grow our customer base in 2025.”Growth for the brand during its first 10 years has largely been fueled organically by delivering a premium product and taking great care of its guests. From the beginning, Hybl was passionate about sharing his discoveries of bold, vibrant, and healthier ingredients, and determined to prove that global bowls could thrive in the marketplace. gusto! is now known as Atlanta’s flag-bearer of healthy fresh food as the brand expands its footprint.“Having grown up eating mostly southern comfort food, I now feel like a champion of life-giving foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, & herbs and spices. They refuel our bodies and minds,” Hybl added.The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.In 2014, former NFL quarterback Hybl struggled to find fresh, healthy, and quick food options. Thus, the Gusto! restaurant brand was born with the mission to offer globally inspired, healthy food fast, the brand has since grown into Atlanta’s bowl brand, with 14 locations, including 12 in metro Atlanta, one in Athens, Ga., and a ghost kitchen in Dallas, Texas.For more information on the brand, visit www.whatsyourgusto.com and stay up to date regularly via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.# # #About gusto!In 2014, former NFL quarterback Nate Hybl struggled to find fresh, healthy and quick options to eat, thus the gusto! restaurant brand was born in Atlanta. The globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand boasts an eclectic menu that features bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients. These beautifully balanced meals are delivered in 30 seconds or less. The brand proudly offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion, and positivity with a focus on providing life-giving good and becoming the most empowering employer brand in the restaurant industry. Recent recognitions include QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work For” in 2022 and 2024, as well as the Atlanta Business Chronicle's "2023 Pacesetters Awards” and “2023 Most Admired CEOs." gusto! continues to grow with 14 locations, including 12 in metro Atlanta, one in Athens, Ga. and a ghost kitchen in Dallas, Tex. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com.

