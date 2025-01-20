2024 SDDOT Annual Report

Thanks to the collective efforts of many, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) continually provides a safe and efficient public transportation system across South Dakota.

SDDOT seeks new ways to engage stakeholders and users of the transportation system, with the ultimate goal that everyone arrives home safely, each and every day! A key initiative the SDDOT recently developed is our expanded partnership with counties and tribes. During the 2024-2025 winter season; tribes and counties will be able to enter their No Travel Advisories and Road Closures directly into SDDOT’s SD511 Traveler Information System for the first time. This localized information advances communication efforts for all South Dakota travelers. SDDOT thanks everyone involved in this complex, yet vital, implementation process.





