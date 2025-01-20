2024 SDDOT Annual Report
SDDOT seeks new ways to engage stakeholders and users of the transportation system, with the ultimate goal that everyone arrives home safely, each and every day! A key initiative the SDDOT recently developed is our expanded partnership with counties and tribes. During the 2024-2025 winter season; tribes and counties will be able to enter their No Travel Advisories and Road Closures directly into SDDOT’s SD511 Traveler Information System for the first time. This localized information advances communication efforts for all South Dakota travelers. SDDOT thanks everyone involved in this complex, yet vital, implementation process.
Access the report on the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/SDDOT_Annual_Report_2024.pdf
The vision of the South Dakota Department of Transportation remains steadfast . . . Better Lives Through Better Transportation. If you have questions or would like a print copy of the 2024 Annual Report, please contact julie.stevenson@state.sd.us
