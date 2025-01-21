WebRezPro and MTech Locks Streamline Guest Check-in

WebRezPro Property Management System

Direct integration automates mobile key delivery for an effortless check-in process.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators is excited to announce its integration with MTech Locks, a leading provider of access solutions for the hospitality industry. This partnership empowers properties to elevate the check-in experience by automating mobile key delivery and simplifying front desk operations.Since 2015, MTech Locks has provided end-to-end access solutions backed by exceptional service. As a Canadian-owned and operated company, MTech Locks is a natural partner for WebRezPro. Together, their integration streamlines self check-in processes, creating a truly frictionless experience for both guests and staff.“WebRezPro seeks to work with its clients and MTech to create unique tailored solutions based on our shared commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and support,” stated Ken Minogue, President of MTech Locks.Through this integration, WebRezPro automatically sends reservation data to the property’s MTech Locks system, which responds by generating a unique mobile key delivered to the guest upon check-in. By eliminating the need to enter booking details into the locking system manually, the direct connection improves operational efficiency, reduces errors, and enhances guest satisfaction."As a Canadian business ourselves, we’re thrilled to partner with another Canadian company committed to innovation and customer service,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of WebRezPro. "MTech Locks is a proven leader in access solutions, and this integration supports a seamless self check-in experience while boosting efficiency and security of operations for our clients."About MTech LocksMTech was born out of a desire to unify segregated solutions into a more manageable and supported experience. We seek to serve our clients with over 50 years of business expertise and find new and innovative approaches to the challenging Canadian hospitality landscape. MTech has based its reputation on providing industry leading products and services by standing behind our commitment to outstanding customer service and above board industry support with extended support options. As the authorized Canadian partner of unified and secure RFID/Bluetooth products, MTech can provide an end to end solution that is fully supported and continually updated. Learn more at www.mtechlocks.com About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

