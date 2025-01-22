National Financial Educators Council Achieves B Corp Recertification with Increased Impact Score

Earning a 94.5 Overall B Impact Score highlights our dedication to financial education and global community empowerment.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) proudly announces its recertification as a B Corporation, reaffirming its commitment to using business as a force for good. During this rigorous recertification process, the NFEC increased its impact score, reflecting enhanced performance in areas such as social and environmental responsibility, governance, and community engagement.

Certified B Corporations meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The NFEC’s improved score underscores the organization’s ongoing dedication to advancing financial literacy and positively impacting individuals, families, and communities worldwide.

“We are honored to be recertified as a B Corporation, and we are especially proud of the progress reflected in our increased impact score,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “This recognition validates our commitment to empowering individuals through financial education and operating in ways that benefit society while strengthening communities worldwide.”

Review the NFEC's Overall B Impact Score.

The NFEC’s recertification follows a comprehensive review conducted by B Lab, the nonprofit organization behind the B Corp movement. The evaluation assesses the NFEC’s impact across five key categories: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Highlights of the NFEC’s achievements include expanded outreach programs, partnerships with underserved communities, and enhanced internal sustainability initiatives.

As a leader in financial literacy education, the NFEC remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation. This recertification reinforces the organization’s mission to improve global financial capabilities while promoting ethical and sustainable business practices.

About the NFEC:
The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an IACET Accredited provider and social enterprise organization dedicated to improving financial wellness worldwide. Through its educational programs, resources, and United for Financial Literacy advocacy efforts, the NFEC empowers individuals and organizations to foster financial literacy in their communities.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+ +1 702-620-3059
email us here


About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.


