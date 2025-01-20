Division of Marine Fisheries cancels three Observer Trip Scheduling System outreach meetings due to impending inclement weather

Due to the forecasted inclement weather, the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has cancelled the three Observer Trip Scheduling System training sessions that were slated for this week. The meetings will be rescheduled and the dates and times announced later.

The cancelled meetings are:

January 21 at 6 p.m. January 22 at 6 p.m. January 23 at 6 p.m. Hatteras Civic Center

56658 NC-12

Hatteras Dare County Admin. Building

954 Marshall Collins Drive

Manteo Pasquotank County Library

100 East Colonial Avenue

Elizabeth City

The remaining meetings, listed below, will be held has planned.

January 28 at 6 p.m. January 30 at 6 p.m. Department of Environmental Quality

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Hwy 17, Washington Cape Fear Community College

411 North Front Street

Wilmington

These public outreach meetings are being held to train fishermen on the Observer Trip Scheduling System (OTSS). The OTSS is an automated system that will be used to schedule observer trips for Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) holders in North Carolina.