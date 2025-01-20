Division of Marine Fisheries cancels three Observer Trip Scheduling System outreach meetings due to impending inclement weather
Due to the forecasted inclement weather, the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has cancelled the three Observer Trip Scheduling System training sessions that were slated for this week. The meetings will be rescheduled and the dates and times announced later.
The cancelled meetings are:
|January 21 at 6 p.m.
|January 22 at 6 p.m.
|January 23 at 6 p.m.
|Hatteras Civic Center
56658 NC-12
Hatteras
|Dare County Admin. Building
954 Marshall Collins Drive
Manteo
|Pasquotank County Library
100 East Colonial Avenue
Elizabeth City
The remaining meetings, listed below, will be held has planned.
|January 28 at 6 p.m.
|January 30 at 6 p.m.
|Department of Environmental Quality
Washington Regional Office
943 Washington Square Mall
Hwy 17, Washington
|Cape Fear Community College
411 North Front Street
Wilmington
These public outreach meetings are being held to train fishermen on the Observer Trip Scheduling System (OTSS). The OTSS is an automated system that will be used to schedule observer trips for Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) holders in North Carolina.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.