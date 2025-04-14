Reminder: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet in person April 16 and April 17 in Edenton and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Edenton and by teleconference, via Webex, on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17. The public may attend in person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.



WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wed., April 16 (2 - 4:35 pm) & Thurs., April 17 (9 am – 2:30 pm)

AGENDA: April 16 & April 17 Meeting Agenda

WHERE: In person: Edenton Municipal Building, 504 South Broad Street, Edenton, NC 27932 (both days)

Instructions for listening to the meeting via Webex:

On April 16

• Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m6c98555202cfcb107e16eb5799236…

• Password: NCDWI

• By Phone: 415.655.0003

• Access Code: 2432 177 2520

On April 17

• Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m554170ec7517bff431140a2f1cb9c…

• Password: NCDWI

• By Phone: 415-655-0003

• Access Code: 2439 801 9743

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Thurs., April 17, 2025.

Meeting-related documents will be available here before the meeting.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-inf…;

