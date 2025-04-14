NC Oil and Gas Commission Rules Committee to meet April 16, 2025

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission Rules Committee will meet online via Microsoft Teams at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, for those who cannot attend online.

Oil and Gas Commission Rules Committee Meeting:

When : 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2025

: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2025 Where : Microsoft Teams or fifth-floor conference room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

: Microsoft Teams or fifth-floor conference room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604 Join meeting via Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 246 908 430 158 8 Passcode: ss9bL73x Join by phone: (984) 204-1487 Phone conference ID: 414 453 245#



To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission.

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.