REMINDER: DEQ State Energy Office to hold public hearing on Weatherization Assistance Program annual plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office will hold a public hearing on April 17 and accept public comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s Annual State Plan. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online.

The Weatherization Assistance Program serves low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state by helping North Carolinians save energy, reduce their utility bills and stay safe in their homes.

In addition to the Annual State Plan, members of the public can also comment on the accompanying revised Training & Technical Assistance Plan, Health & Safety Plan and Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications proposed for adoption.

Event: Public hearing on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s annual state plan

When: Thursday, April 17, 2025, 1 p.m.

Where: DEQ Green Square Office Building, Training Room #1210, 217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mc11c953aa62d040e675e1b2ea9f7368c

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2420 972 6609

Meeting Password: NCWAP2025 (62927202 when dialing from a phone)

Join by telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

Please note the hearing officer may limit the length of comments to accommodate the total number of speakers.

Public comment can also be provided by mail to the NC DEQ Weatherization Assistance Program, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1613, or via email to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with “2025 Weatherization Comment” in the subject line.

The public comment period is open beginning April 7, 2025, through April 21, 2025. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed, or received by the State Energy Office (if delivered in person) no later than April 21, 2025.

To view the plans, visit www.deq.nc.gov/wap-hearings. Members of the public can also review physical copies of the plan at DEQ's regional offices.