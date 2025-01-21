Vegas Stronger Announces Major Grants and 2024 Impact Milestones

Vegas Stronger Raiders Foundation Logo Intermountain Health Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in Las Vegas by addressing the root causes of substance use and mental illness, is excited to announce two generous grants from the Raiders Foundation and Intermountain Health, totaling $20,000. These contributions will significantly enhance the organization's critical work in providing free treatment and resources to individuals in need.

In 2024, Vegas Stronger made substantial strides in its mission to support individuals on their journey to recovery, admitting over 1.6k individuals for treatment. This year also marked a significant increase in community support, with private and corporate monetary donations totaling $168,883 and in-kind donations totaling $171,321. This does not include the over $2M in government grants and awards received in 2024.

The Raiders Foundation has awarded Vegas Stronger a $10,000 grant which will go towards their Recovery Fitness program, part of its holistic treatment approach. Physical health and wellness play an essential role in the recovery process for individuals overcoming homelessness and substance use disorders. With these funds, Vegas Stronger will be able to further integrate fitness into the treatment plans of its clients, emphasizing the importance of a healthy body and mind as a foundation for long-term success.

“Thank you to the Raiders Foundation for supporting the fitness program within Vegas Stronger,” said David Marlon, cofounder and CEO of Vegas Stronger. “We recognize that in many cases a fitness regimen is even better than a pharmacological regimen to address depression and this award will help us continue providing our clients with innovative fitness solutions to address their mental health needs.”

Additionally, Intermountain Health has committed $10,000 to fund a Mobile Response Team that will transport individuals from hospitals to Vegas Stronger’s facilities for behavioral health treatment. This service aims to reduce emergency department visits, ensure that individuals receive appropriate care referrals, and provide integrated care coordination, crisis stabilization, intensive case management, and peer support.

“Intermountain Health’s generous donation will help us connect individuals in need with the right treatment at the right time,” said Marlon. “By delivering services directly to people in crisis and providing a seamless transition from hospital care to our programs, we can make a profound impact on both individual lives and the overall health of our community.”

In 2024, Vegas Stronger’s work reached new heights, with a significant increase in the number of individuals served and a remarkable number of clients achieving graduation milestones. In total since its launch, the nonprofit has helped over 2,200 individuals with 150 clients graduating during special ceremonies to celebrate their hard work in achieving sobriety, stable housing, employment, and overall wellness.

Contact Press@VegasStronger.org for more information or to set up an interview with a representative of Vegas Stronger.

Contact Stacey.L@VegasStronger.org to discuss a private, corporate, or in-kind donation to the nonprofit organization. You can review ways of giving here.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the-box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

About The Raiders Foundation

The Raiders Foundation is the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. A non-profit organization committed to uplifting the community, the Foundation focuses on three key pillars: military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives, and youth development efforts. It is driven by a legacy and unwavering commitment to advance social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in everything they do.

Primarily focusing its efforts in Nevada, the Raiders Foundation works with community partners to honor military, veterans and their families through programs which provide immediate and ongoing support; advance the wellbeing of our community through initiatives that positively impact social determinants of health; and support programs which improve outcomes for children and encourage youth to be active and healthy. The Foundation holds two grant cycles annually for which eligible organizations may apply.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Additional details are available at http://intermountain.health

