Vegas Stronger Hosts Winter Graduation Ceremony to Celebrate Client Success

Vegas Stronger Vegas Stronger Graduation Ceremony

The nonprofit works with individuals experiencing homelessness to get them off the street through behavioral healthcare.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas nonprofit that aims to address the homelessness crisis by providing free mental health and behavioral healthcare to the community, is celebrating its 2024 Winter Graduates with a ceremony on Thursday, December 5th from 12pm to 2pm.

Event speakers include Matthew Walker, Sr. Deputy City Attorney, and Lynda Tache, community organizer and founder of the nonprofit Grant a Gift Autism, and Vegas Stronger alumni. The ceremony commemorates the hard work and dedication that graduates have put forth in order to trust the treatment process, do the work, and access the resources available to them in order to not only move them off the street and into stable housing, but treating their mental health and behavioral health issues, addressing their medical care needs, and access employment opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud of our Winter graduates,” said Shawnee Morris, Assistant Clinical Director at Vegas Stronger. “Pulling yourself out of addiction is one of the hardest things someone can do, and our graduates have shown that through dedication and patience in understanding the resources available and working with case managers to access them, they can grow, heal, and thrive! We want to celebrate them as they step into the next stages of life as recovered, stable, happy, and housed!”

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 5th from 12pm to 2pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4201 W Washington Ave.

Vegas Stronger has thus far seen over 150 individuals successfully graduate from their treatment program which focuses on 13 essential elements. Since inception, Vegas Stronger has accepted over 1900 clients into PHP, IOP, and OP programs. Over 10% of these individuals have completed the program. Of those who graduate, 82% are drug and alcohol-free, based on a six-month follow-up survey administered to graduating clients. Over 93% of those graduating clients are living independently. Overall well-being metrics for these graduated clients improve approximately 25%, and employment rates increase from 22% to 56%. View more Vegas Stronger outcomes here.

If you’re interested in learning more about the treatment program, email contact@vegasstronger.org or call 702-202-6647. If you’re interested in interviewing a graduate or alumni about the program and their story of overcoming homelessness or addiction, email press@vegasstronger.org or call 702-202-6647.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

