Press Conference: ‘Golden Ticket’ Education Campaign on How to Help Las Vegas Homeless

Vegas Stronger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas nonprofit working to end homelessness by addressing its root causes of substance use and mental illness, will be hosting a press conference alongside Mayor Shelley Berkely, to announce details of the “Golden Ticket” Initiative which aims to educate the public on best practices when interacting with and helping individuals experiencing homelessness.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday, April 9th from 9am to 10am at 916 N. Main Street in the Vegas Stronger Parking Lot. Speakers will include Mayor Shelley Berkely, cofounder David Marlon, and testimony from an alumni of the treatment program who previously experienced homelessness. Special guests include former professional football player Bob Golic and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general Jerry P. Martinez. A tour of the facility will immediately follow.

“Helping our most vulnerable populations to get off of the streets is not something that any one agency or group can tackle on their own, and that is why I am so thankful for the help and support of our wonderful nonprofit partners like Vegas Stronger,” Mayor Berkley said. “Together we can make a difference.”

The Golden Ticket is not only a resource for the Las Vegas homeless community, providing them access to free food, shelter, and mental health resources, it's also a campaign to help educate the public on what they can do to help the homeless. Each Golden Ticket connects someone to food and shelter and an array of wrap-around services to solve their problems instead of enabling their unhealthy vagrancy situation. Vegas Stronger asks that people give a ticket to panhandlers instead of money or food if you do not represent an organization that can offer long term aid.

“As homelessness rates increase through the Valley due to a variety of issues, the public need to understand how they can help their community when they come across someone who is asking for or in need of help,” said Marlon. “The ‘Golden Ticket’ initiative was designed to provide real help to those who need it, and stops interactions that prohibit someone from receiving the real support they need to get off the streets for good.”

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off of the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/



The Golden Ticket Campaign by Vegas Stronger

