DOMINUS Lab Announces Global Christian Startup Movement Aiming to Launch 1,000 New Christian AI Startups by 2030

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant shift is occurring among young people in the United States, with many no longer identifying as Christians. Meanwhile, today's youth spend over 60% of their time online engaging with secular platforms like TikTok, Netflix, and Instagram.DOMINUS Lab proposes a bold solution: entrepreneurship. With 66% of Millennials expressing the desire to start a business—a figure that has nearly tripled over the past three decades—entrepreneurship offers a powerful pathway for cultural and spiritual renewal. Visionary founders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have become icons of modern culture, demonstrating the transformative potential of startups.DOMINUS Lab’s mission is to harness this potential to foster the growth of 1,000 Christian AI startups by 2030.“For over three decades, I've had the rare privilege of working with hundreds of the smartest and most successful startups and entrepreneurs around the world,” said Dominik Tarolli, award-winning entrepreneur and founder of DOMINUS Lab. “Now, we are bringing that same passion and expertise to help Christian startups break through limitations and unlock their full business potential.”DOMINUS Lab offers a three-step startup education system - Create, Validate, Amplify - designed to bring together students, universities, business mentors, and investors. Participants will gain access to cutting-edge AI business tools, guidance from world-class Christian business mentors, and opportunities to connect with investors.The first DOMINUS Lab event will be held online on February 27, 2025. Registration is open at www.dominuslab.org “We face challenging times,” said Tim Connors, Managing Director at Pivot North, four-time Forbes Midas List awardee, and advisor to DOMINUS Lab. “But, I have never been more optimistic that AI in the hands of founders with good intentions can solve the grand challenges of the vulnerable family, the planet and the church. DOMINUS Lab will empower the next generation of Christian entrepreneurs, showing that it’s possible to do well while doing good.”###About Dominik Tarolli, Tim Connors & DOMINUS LabDOMINUS Lab is the new global Christian startup movement to create 1,000 New AI Christian startups that value much more than just money.Dominik Tarolli is an award-winning Entrepreneur, international Technology Executive, Investor, Digital Shaper, Author, and Board Member. He had the rare opportunity to work with hundreds of the smartest and most successful businesses as well as billionaires around the world in every market you can dream of. He has a multicultural and multilingual business background, spent most of his career in Central Europe and the United States.Tim Connors loves to solve problems and coach founders to do the same. With a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and a Masters in Computer Science from Stanford, he began his career helping design Tandem’s Everest servers. Then he helped build startup C-Cube into a publicly-traded company. With his Harvard MBA, he joined Sequoia Capital, then USVP, and founded PivotNorth in 2010. After six unicorns, Tim now shares what he’s learned through his YouTube channel “TimTalks” and with founders at Platform Venture Studio. Tim is a devout Catholic, avid fly-fisherman, and proud Notre Dame football fan and Stanford women's soccer fan. He is a proud husband to his wife, Wendy, and father to his children Finn, Grace, and Gretchen.# # #Product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners.DOMINUS Lab, hello@dominuslab.com

