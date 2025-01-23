SeedLegals Honored for Outstanding Customer Service and Product Excellence by Gartner Digital Markets

SeedLegals Logo SeedLegals Badges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeedLegals has earned top accolades from the Gartner Digital Markets brands —Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp—for its exceptional customer service and product excellence.These honors highlight SeedLegals' commitment to providing startups and founders with unparalleled value and support."We’re thrilled to win these awards for customer service because it’s what drives everything we do," said Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegals. "When we built SeedLegals, we threw out the old-school, by-the-hour legal fees that hold founders back and focused on what really matters: giving them the advice they need, right when they need it. Our incredible team understands the challenges, the pace and the urgency of startup life. And they’re there every day ready to help with no fluff, no nonsense, just straight-up, friendly support."SeedLegals received the following honors, further cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the startup ecosystem:CapterraBusiness Management – Best ValueSoftware AdviceBusiness Management – Customer SupportCompensation Management – Customer SupportContract Management – Customer SupportBusiness Management – Most RecommendedGetAppBusiness Management – Features and FunctionalityCompensation Management – Features and FunctionalityContract Management – Features and Functionality“Incredible customer service from the outset, and a must-have for any startup raising funds. Most impressive is the sheer range of services that the company offers—a completely full suite.” — Capterra Reviewer“I received first-class advice from SeedLegals for preparing documents for my HMRC Approval. The first draft was analyzed within a few days, and detailed feedback was provided. Approval was gained from HMRC in three weeks.” — Capterra Reviewer"As a tech platform, our live chat is a really important resource for our users," said Gabriela Suarez, customer support team lead at SeedLegals. "Our Customer Support team is committed to delivery an efficient, accurate and helpful service which our founders value. They know we’re there to help and come back whenever they need. Last year, our live chat team handled an incredible 440 chats on average each week, while managing to set a new internal record for fast response times. On top of that, our satisfaction scores keep climbing year after year, showing that our focus on efficiency, accuracy and genuinely helpful support is making a real difference for our founders."With seven years of experience supporting startups, SeedLegals is a trusted partner for more than 60,000 companies. The platform recently expanded into the U.S. market, offering its innovative fundraising and legal solutions to a new audience. Additionally, SeedLegals helps U.K. startups navigate U.S. expansion with expert guidance on funding rounds, SeedFAST, SeedNOTE, and localized versions of key funding agreements."We’re empowering entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of building a business, and that requires more than just providing an awesome platform and tools – it demands guidance, support, and a deep understanding of their journey," said Matt Terry, head of customer experience at SeedLegals. "Our commitment to customer satisfaction fuels our drive to make entrepreneurship accessible to all, ensuring every great idea has the chance to flourish."For more information on SeedLegals and its U.S. launch, visit seedlegals.com/us About SeedLegalsSeedLegals is a leading platform for automated legal documents and fundraising solutions. Trusted by more than 60,000 companies and backed by a team of 160, SeedLegals streamlines the legal and fundraising processes, helping startups save time and money while growing their businesses. For more information, visit seedlegals.com.About Gartner Digital MarketsGartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

