VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Shepherd with Elbow Dysplasia

Georgie

Georgie, a Dutch Shepherd, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis in his elbows.

Post VetStem Cell Therapy, Georgie is ACTIVE!” — Georgie's Owner

Georgie was approximately three years old when he had a bone fragment surgically removed from his elbow due to fragmented coronoid process, or FCP. FCP is one of the main diseases associated with elbow dysplasia. It is a developmental defect of the two small bony protrusions on the end of the ulna, known as the coronoid processes, within the elbow joint.

In this condition, one of the bony protrusions develops a fissure or crack and separates from the ulna. FCP may result in instability and pain as well as decreased mobility and swelling.

The treatment of choice for FCP is surgical removal of the bone fragments and any abnormal cartilage. Unfortunately, the surgery did not seem to improve Georgie’s condition.

According to his owner, he could not walk more than ten minutes without becoming lame and limping. Multiple rehab and physical therapy sessions only gave Georgie temporary relief. Given that he was only three years old, it was difficult for his owners to see his activity so limited.

Fortunately for Georgie, his veterinarian, Dr. Alycia Lamb at Sunset Hill Veterinary and Rehabilitation Center recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types and have demonstrated the ability to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, it was found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness.

To begin the process, Dr. Lamb collected a small amount of fat tissue from Georgie’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells and immediately put them into culture to produce stem cells doses. Once the culture was complete, two doses of Georgie’s stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Lamb for treatment. Georgie received an injection of his own stem cells into each elbow.

According to his owner, Georgie responded well to stem cell therapy. His owner stated, “Post VetStem Cell Therapy, Georgie is ACTIVE! He is able to run and play without us slowing him down to fear of reinjury. He is now able to be out and about for hours, exploring on hikes, playing, running, jumping- whatever he wants! The best part is knowing every year we can give him this gift of mobility and that our furry friend can be a healthy happy part of the family for years to come.”

In addition to the two stem cell doses that were shipped for the initial treatment, Georgie still has several doses in cryopreservation. This is particularly valuable for a dog like Georgie who will never have perfect, arthritis-free elbows. Georgie’s additional cells will remain in cryopreservation and can be accessed for treatment as needed for the remainder of his life. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

