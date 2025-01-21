GSIQ and Event Host Evaluation combine to offer comprehensive new event impact solution

GSIQ Tourism Insights Logo Oliver Rowe GSIQ Tourism Insight Global Managing Partner

GSIQ and Event Host Evaluation partner to offer advanced event impact solutions, combining best-in-class planning, measurement, legacy tracking tools globally.

EHE sets the bar for host impact evaluation, and adding a wider set of GSIQ’s tools to a combined offer will open up even better solutions for both organisations’ clients.” — Oliver Rowe, Global Managing Parter, GSIQ Tourism Insights

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSIQ and GSIQ Tourism Insights, the fast-growing sports, sponsorship, and tourism insights agency, has joined forces with Event Host Evaluation, the international leader on event impact planning and measurement, to now provide advanced planning, measurement, and reporting for rights holders and host venues around the world.The two organisations are working together to provide an unrivalled solution for clients. Event Host Evaluation is already leading the way in ensuring clients fully plan for major events by using best practices alongside benchmarking and detailed measurement. This will now be enhanced by GSIQ’s market-leading capabilities to evaluate digital event and social activity, to survey international audiences for sentiment and image change, and to monitor important legacy metrics over time.Speaking about the new partnership, Event Host Evaluation’s founder, Iain Edmondson, says: “We are delighted to be working closely with GSIQ going forward. This agreement means we can offer a deeper and more comprehensive set of measurement capabilities than ever before, helping our clients to understand the success of their events even further.”Charlie Dundas, Co-founder of GSIQ, comments: “For GSIQ, formalising our relationship with Event Host Evaluation means we have been able to develop more services to support EHE’s approach while also now being able to provide a fantastic new capability to our own clients. This an exciting win for both our organisations and also for our clients.”“Having worked together for a while, I’m delighted that we have been able to expand how we support each other.” adds Oliver Rowe, GSIQ Tourism Insights’ Global Managing Partner. “EHE sets the bar for host impact evaluation, and adding a wider set of GSIQ’s tools to a combined offer will open up even better solutions for both organisations’ clients.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.