UPDATE: Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
Update- This juvenile has been located.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1000383
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 19, 2025, at approximately 2346 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 122 Village Heights Road, Hinesburg
VIOLATION:
- Missing / Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Ava Norful
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 17, 2025, at approximately 2346 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile. The juvenile, Ava Norful (14) of Hinesburg had left her residence to an unknown location. Norful was last seen wearing a dark blue ram shirt gray sweatpants and white and purple Adidas sneakers. Norful is described to be 5’6” tall and 123 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Norful’s last known whereabouts is believed to be in the Middlebury area.
Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Omar Bulle at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
