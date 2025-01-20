Submit Release
UPDATE: Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Update- This juvenile has been located.

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1000383

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: January 19, 2025, at approximately  2346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  122 Village Heights Road, Hinesburg

VIOLATION:

-             Missing / Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Ava Norful           

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On January 17, 2025, at approximately  2346 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile.  The juvenile, Ava Norful (14) of Hinesburg had left her residence to an unknown location. Norful was last seen wearing a dark blue ram shirt gray sweatpants and white and purple Adidas sneakers.  Norful is described to be 5’6” tall and 123 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Norful’s last known whereabouts is believed to be in the Middlebury area.

 

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Omar Bulle at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

