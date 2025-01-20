Submit Release
FW: Berlin Barracks/Northfield PD/Missing Person

This individual has been located.  Please disregard

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

From: Comtois, Alex
Sent: Monday, January 20, 2025 10:39 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks/Northfield PD/Missing Person

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#:25A3000415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Velasquez                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

 

MISSING PERSON

NAME: Craig Murphy

AGE: 35

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/19/25, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a missing person from Northfield, VT. Investigation revealed that Craig Murphy (35) of Northfield, VT was last seen by family members during the late hours of 1/18/25. Murphy is approximately 6 foot tall, 170 pounds, and possibly wearing jeans, cowboy boots, a hood and a green flannel.

 

There are no indicators that Murphy is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding Craig Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call Northfield P.D or VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link:  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

SGT Alex Comtois

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

