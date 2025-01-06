AccuKnox Targets US Federal Market for Zero Trust CNAPP Security Solutions

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuKnox Targets US Federal Market for Zero Trust CNAPP Security SolutionsAchieves Awardable Status on PlatformOne Solutions Marketplace and Tradewinds Solutions MarketplaceAccuKnox, a leading provider of Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions, is proud to announce its designation as an “awardable” solution on both the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace and the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. These prestigious recognitions underscore AccuKnox’s commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and scalable solutions for federal government agencies.The P1 Solutions Marketplace and Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace are vital procurement platforms for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other government entities, enabling agencies to discover and acquire innovative technologies that meet their critical mission needs. Achieving awardable status signifies AccuKnox’s compliance with stringent technical, security, and operational standards required by these marketplaces.“Being recognized as awardable on both Platform One and Tradewinds marks a significant milestone for AccuKnox,” said Emre Kulali, VP Strategic Partnerships at AccuKnox. “It reflects our commitment to equipping government agencies with advanced Zero Trust security capabilities tailored for the most challenging cloud environments. We are honored to support their missions and offer our capabilities through these strategic platforms.”Chad Raduege, Former Brigadier General with the USAF, emphasized the significance of this achievement:“AccuKnox’s inclusion in both Platform One and Tradewinds is a testament to its ability to meet the unique and evolving security challenges faced by the DoD and federal agencies. These designations not only validate the technical excellence of their solutions but also position AccuKnox as a trusted partner in safeguarding critical missions. I am proud to support their efforts to strengthen national security.”Adding to this, Dr. Raj Iyer, former CIO of the U.S. Army, noted:“The federal government is advancing its adoption of Zero Trust principles to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. AccuKnox’s achievement of awardable status demonstrates its readiness to deliver impactful security solutions that align with these principles. AccuKnox’s ability to protect a hybrid and multi cloud environments from the edge to the enterprise is critical to ensure resiliency in mission operations especially for national security.”AccuKnox’s CNAPP solution offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:- Runtime Threat Detection and Prevention: Enhanced visibility and protection for applications and workloads with inline mitigation- Kubernetes and Multi-Cloud Security: Zero Trust capabilities tailored for modern, complex cloud infrastructures.- Compliance Automation: Streamlined adherence to government and industry regulations.By achieving awardable status, AccuKnox is positioned to:- Offer its solutions directly to government customers via the P1 and Tradewinds platforms.-Engage with federal agencies to provide tailored demonstrations and procurement support.-Contribute to mission-critical operations with proven, scalable technologies.Government agencies interested in AccuKnox’s solutions can learn more and initiate engagement with AccuKnox via its Tradewinds Solution Marketplace listing and P1 Solutions Marketplace listing (P1SM link requires a login).About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/ PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, Jen@accuknox.com

