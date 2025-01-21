SplashBI Brings Smarter Reporting Solutions to Oracle CloudWorld Dubai 2025

SplashBI showcases smarter, AI-enabled reporting solutions at Oracle CloudWorld Dubai 2025, Jan 22, empowering MEA businesses with unified data insights.

We are excited to showcase how SplashBI’s solutions enable businesses to harness the full potential of their data for actionable insights and better decision-making.” — Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a leader in business analytics and reporting, is set to showcase its innovative solutions at CloudWorld Dubai 2025, scheduled to take place on January 22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This participation underscores SplashBI’s commitment to empowering businesses in the MEA region with smarter, faster, and more efficient reporting solutions.At CloudWorld Dubai, SplashBI will demonstrate how its cutting-edge, AI-enabled BI platform enables seamless decision-making through hybrid reporting and allows data integration from multiple data sources such as EBS, Cloud ERP and EPM. Attendees will gain insights into:• Unified reporting: How SplashBI integrates Oracle EBS, Cloud ERP, and EPM Cloud data for a comprehensive reporting experience.• Streamlined financial reporting: Excel-based tools that are accurate, intuitive, and tailored to business needs.• HCM reporting solutions: Pre-built reports offering actionable workforce insights.• Discoverer migration: Modernizing legacy reports for today’s dynamic business environment.• Data pipelines: Simplifying Oracle Fusion and EPM data integration.• AI-powered SQL tools: Quick and efficient data access through SQL Connect.The SplashBI team will be at Booth #2 of Cloud World 2025. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to interact with the company’s leadership team, including:Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEARishabh Miglani, Director Alliances, UK, EMEA & Asia PacificSumit Dahiya, Technical DirectorAvinash Tiwari, Outside Sales Representative“Our participation in CloudWorld Dubai is a reflection of our focus on delivering value to businesses in the MEA region,” said Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEA. “We are excited to showcase how SplashBI’s solutions enable businesses to harness the full potential of their data for actionable insights and better decision-making.”What’s in it for you?• Learn how SplashBI simplifies financial and workforce reporting with pre-configured solutions.• Discover the benefits of legacy system modernization through Discoverer Migration and Data Pipeline tools.• Engage with industry leaders to explore tailored solutions for your business challenges.SplashBI’s participation in Cloud World Dubai 2025 comes close on the heels of the company’s new Dubai office in the DMCC Business Centre and Sanjay Naithani’s appointment. This expansion reinforces the company’s presence in the region and enables closer collaboration with customers and partners.About SplashBI:SplashBI delivers rapid time to value with its unified reporting and analytics platform, providing insights in weeks, not months. SplashBI enables self-service reporting with pre-built analytics, seamless integration, and a user-friendly interface. It brings all data into one platform, empowering businesses to make fast, informed decisions across the enterprise.Let your data help drive your business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.