Nurenberg Paris Helps Ohioans Achieve New Year's Resolutions with $200 Amazon Gift Cards

New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway

To help Ohioans achieve their New Year's resolutions, Nurenberg Paris is excited to announce its 2025 New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is a time for fresh starts and new goals. To help Ohioans achieve their New Year's resolutions, Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, is excited to announce its 2025 New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway.

Setting a resolution is a common first step, but following through can be challenging. Research from Psychology Today shows that a staggering 80% of New Year's resolutions fail by February. Often, success requires more than just willpower—it requires having the right tools and resources.

To give people a boost in achieving their goals, Nurenberg Paris is giving away ten $200 Amazon gift cards. Whether it's through building a home gym, upgrading a home office, or investing in a new hobby, this giveaway aims to help Ohioans turn their resolutions into reality.

"We want to help individuals in our community thrive," says managing partner Jonathan Mester at Nurenberg Paris. "This giveaway is a way to encourage positive change and provide a little extra support to those who are striving to make 2025 their best year yet."

Entering the giveaway is easy. Simply visit www.nphm.com/new-years-resolution-giveaway and fill out the short entry form by Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET. Ten winners will be randomly selected and contacted by Friday, February 14, 2025, at the email address or phone number supplied when entering.

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades means they’re known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state.

For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

