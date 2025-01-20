SGS Achieves HMRC Excise Registered Consignor Status

SGS HMRC Excise Registered Consignor status aids the seamless movement of goods from any UK seaport or Eurotunnel entry point

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS is pleased to announce that its trade facilitation services team in the UK has achieved HMRC Excise Registered Consignor status.The award enables SGS to initiate the excise movement in the HMRC Excise Movement and Control System (EMCS) with authorisation to raise Electronic Administrative Documents (e-ADs) and generate Administrative Reference Codes (ARCs). The result will be the seamless movement of goods from any UK seaport or Eurotunnel entry point to warehouses with minimal delays.Import duty declaration and VAT (where applicable) will be handled by SGS, while excise duty remains suspended during transit to the bonded warehouse.Andy Maber, Business Development Manager, SGS said: “We are delighted to gain Registered Consignor status from HMRC to ensure consignments are fully compliant from all UK ports to bonded warehouses.“This will be welcome news to our clients involved in the manufacture, distribution and movement of excise goods who will benefit from an easier and faster customs clearance process at UK ports.”SGS is already an approved Excise Registered Consignor in the EU, where its team in the Netherlands facilitates the continuous movement of excise goods within the EU under duty suspension.An industry leader in customs solutionsSGS, through its trade facilitation service (TFS) provides an end-to-end customs solution, including customs software, European transit solutions, customs duty guarantees and brokerage services – all managed in-house by its teams across the UK and Europe.The company supports governments, agencies and the private sector with trade facilitation – reducing supply chain complexity, securing duties and taxes, and verifying products’ compliance of with regulations.With a unique offering, SGS provides businesses worldwide with customs software, European transit solutions, custom duty guarantees and brokerage services – all delivered by its in-house experts. Working with colleagues throughout Europe, SGS can provide a complete end-to-end customs solution.Find out more about SGS e-customs services About SGSSGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

