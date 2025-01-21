CISCO JOINS TM FORUM TO ACCELERATE 5G INNOVATION AND ADVANCE AUTONOMOUS NETWORKS AND AI-DRIVEN OPERATIONS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today announced that Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), worldwide technology leader , has joined TM Forum, alongside more than 800 CSPs, hyperscalers and vendors. Cisco will leverage TM Forum's Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture (ODA) to enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers to simplify and scale 5G deployments, enhance market credibility, and drive innovation in autonomous networks and AI-driven operations.The global telco industry is at a critical inflection point, where traditional business can no longer deliver the cost optimization and revenue growth required in the AI-era. By leveraging TM Forum's Open APIs and ODA, Cisco will expand its solution reach and foster further industry innovation across 5G, IOT and multi-cloud technologies.The integration of TM Forum Open APIs within Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform (MSP) will enable Cisco to expand its API suite, with new solutions for service onboarding, service ordering and subscriber and device management already in development. These will help CSPs further optimize operations and drive growth and competitiveness in the market.Cisco’s decade-long leadership in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) combined with TM Forum’s industry-leading standards and frameworks will drive network transformation, streamlining service and connectivity management, enhancing security and supporting the development, management and deployment of new mobile services on a global scale.Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cisco to TM Forum. Cisco’s commitment to leveraging our Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture will not only help accelerate 5G deployment but also drive innovative solutions that address critical industry challenges. Together, we are setting a strong foundation for the future of autonomous networks and AI-driven operations, enabling CSPs worldwide to deliver next-generation services efficiently and at scale.”Darin Kaufman, Senior Director, Product Management, Cisco, said: “As a member of TM Forum, we are strengthening our commitment to empower enterprise and service provider customers with enhanced platforms and industry-leading frameworks and standards. TM Forum provides closer collaboration with our customers, and together we can unlock new 5G opportunities driving industry-wide innovation, interoperability, and scalability."About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.orgMedia ContactsPaul WoodingHead of PR, TM Forumpwooding@tmforum.orgTM Forum Media Relationstmforum@ccgrouppr.com

