Turning Waste into Wealth: A Sustainable Partnership Between Bonita Ranch and Relentless Equestrian Stables

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Brevard County, along the agriculturally rich Lake Washington Road, two neighboring businesses- Bonita Ranch and Relentless Equestrian Stables- have embarked on a groundbreaking sustainability initiative. Together, they’ve transformed the challenge of horse stall waste disposal into an environmentally friendly solution by creating nutrient-rich compost. This innovative partnership not only reduces landfill contributions, but also provides significant benefits to local agriculture, gardening, and landscaping.A Visionary IdeaBefore the collaboration, Relentless Stables disposed of approximately 30 cubic yards of horse stall waste every two weeks, which was hauled to landfills. This waste- composed of wood shavings, manure, and urine- added to the growing issue of organic material accumulating in landfills. Recognizing the potential for improvement, Steve Passanante, the visionary behind Bonita Ranch’s plant nursery, approached Jeannette Jarnes, owner of Relentless Stables, with a transformative idea: composting the waste instead of discarding it.“When I saw the volume of waste being thrown away, I knew we could put it to better use,” Steve explained. The initial composting trial was a success, with the waste breaking down efficiently in just one month. Inspired by this, Bonita Ranch and Relentless Stables joined forces to implement the process on a larger scale.How the Composting WorksThe process starts with daily cleanouts at Relentless Stables, where stall waste is collected and piled. Using specialized equipment from Bonita Ranch, the piles are aerated to introduce oxygen- an essential component for the microorganisms that drive decomposition. These microorganisms break down the waste’s nitrogen and carbon content, generating heat that can reach up to 160°F. This heat sterilizes the compost by eliminating weed seeds and harmful pathogens, making it safe and effective for agricultural use.“Composting is a natural science,” Steve said. “With the right balance of nitrogen, carbon, and oxygen, the microorganisms turn waste into valuable compost in a matter of weeks.”Environmental and Local ImpactAccording to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, organic waste accounts for about 30% of all landfill material. By diverting Relentless Stables’ waste from landfills, the partnership significantly reduces methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas, and promotes sustainability.Locally produced compost also delivers direct benefits to the community. Farmers can use it to enrich their soil after harvests, gardeners can rejuvenate their flower beds and vegetable plots, and homeowners can create lush, green lawns. Landscapers benefit from compost’s ability to improve soil structure, enhancing water retention and fertility.Bonita Ranch, a plant nursery and wedding venue, uses partially processed compost to enrich the soil for its nursery plants. This eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and supports the nursery’s commitment to sustainability. Both Bonita Ranch and Relentless Stables now sell compost, providing an eco-friendly product that keeps resources within the local community.A Shared Commitment to SustainabilityBonita Ranch, founded in 2019 as a plant nursery and expanded into an event and wedding venue in Brevard County in 2023, has long prioritized sustainable practices. Their “From Nursery to Table” initiative reduces waste in the event industry by offering live plants for decorations and party favors, allowing clients to contribute to environmental care.Meanwhile, Relentless Equestrian Stables, established in 2021, is known for its horse boarding and riding lessons, as well as the Relentless Equestrian Foundation, which provides therapeutic equine programs for those in need and rescues neglected farm animals. Owner Jeannette Jarnes expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “This collaboration reflects our shared values of environmental care and community enrichment. It’s exciting to see how science and sustainability come together to make a difference. While this is a local initiative, we hope to inspire others across Florida and beyond to adopt similar practices, compounding the positive impact on our planet.”The Compost AdvantageAdding compost to soil improves its structure, enhances water retention, and introduces beneficial microorganisms that promote healthy plant growth. Farmers can use it to restore soil fertility, gardeners can improve their flower beds, and homeowners can achieve thriving lawns. Purchasing compost locally from Bonita Ranch and Relentless Stables not only supports sustainable practices but also strengthens the community.Inspiring a Greener FutureAs Bonita Ranch and Relentless Stables continue their sustainable efforts, they hope to inspire other businesses to adopt similar practices. Their partnership demonstrates how local actions can have a global impact by reducing waste, protecting the environment, and fostering community connections.By turning waste into wealth, Bonita Ranch and Relentless Stables are setting a powerful example for sustainability in Brevard County- one compost pile at a time.About Bonita Ranch:Located on Lake Washington Road, Bonita Ranch is a plant nursery and wedding and event venue dedicated to sustainability and creating unforgettable celebrations. Established in 2019, they offer eco-friendly initiatives like their “From Nursery to Table” concept, providing live plants as décor and favors. Whether hosting your dream wedding in the Space Coast of Florida or exploring the nursery, Bonita Ranch combines natural beauty with a commitment to a greener future. For more information visit www.bonitaranch.com or contact Steven Passanante at (321) 444-3399 or email b@bonitaranch.com.About Relentless Equestrian Stables:Situated on Lake Washington Road, Relentless Equestrian Stables is a premier equestrian facility offering horse boarding, riding lessons, and animal rescue services. Through the Relentless Equestrian Foundation, they support the community with therapeutic equine programs for veterans, first responders, military children with one or both parents deployed, and children/individuals with disabilities. They also provide a forever home for neglected farm animals. Committed to care and sustainability, they’re more than just a stable- they’re a place where horses and people thrive together. For more information visit www.relentless-stables.org or contact Jeannette Jarnes at (508) 523-4919 or email jjarnes@relentless-stables.org.

