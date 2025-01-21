Datatonic Kicks Off 2025 with Focus on Generative AI + GenOps, Data-Driven Decision-Making, and Empowering Employees

To ensure success, we have identified three areas of focus for 2025 that leading businesses need to tackle head-on.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generative AI has accelerated adoption and transformation of AI across all areas of business, including customer service, revenue generation, back office, marketing, supply chain enhancements and more, generating up to $7.9 trillion annually. Datatonic is dedicated to maintaining its position at the forefront of this technology in 2025.In 2024, we saw many businesses transition from GenAI experimentation to GenAI transformation. 2025 is the year where businesses need to build upon this momentum in order to not be left behind. To ensure success, we have identified three areas of focus for 2025 that leading businesses need to tackle head-on:1. Creating tangible value with GenAI agents and GenOps platformsGenerative AI Agents are revolutionizing the way businesses operate, simplifying operations, improving customer experiences, accelerating content creation, and more. We will continue to invest in this area and develop new and innovative ways to use Generative AI to help our customers, building upon work with Hotelplan Cineverse , and Wizards of the Coast . Additionally, in 2025, we will enable businesses to deploy use cases rapidly with GenOps platforms, following on from our successful collaboration building a platform to deploy 600+ use cases with Vodafone.2. Enabling data-driven decision-making with analyticsData-driven decision-making with analytics is essential, as it empowers businesses to transform raw data into actionable insights and make informed decisions that drive success. Datatonic will continue to assist leading businesses with Looker and analytics, alongside developing innovative tools, such as our Gemini-powered Migration Accelerator.As a Google Cloud partner with over 300+ Looker deployments, we will provide businesses with the expertise and support they need to get the most out of Looker, including Looker implementation and customization, enhancing Looker with Gemini, and ongoing support and maintenance with training and Managed Services.3. Empowering people with new technology and ways of workingWith rapid advances in technology, it can be easy for large businesses to fall behind and lose their competitive edge. Datatonic Run, our Managed Services offering, was launched in October 2024, and is already empowering many client teams to increase impact and ROI via seamless support.We are excited to continue to provide this service, alongside training via Datatonic Academy, to our customers in 2025. Together, these offerings allow businesses to follow an Advise, Build, Train, Run approach to high-impact data and AI use cases, enabling them to easily keep up with the rapid developments in cloud technologies, and the skills required to leverage them successfully."We are excited to enter 2025 with a clear focus on where businesses can use technology to gain the most value. This year is all about taking Generative AI use cases to the next level and really seeing the impact of them. These areas of focus will help our customers to achieve their business goals and we look forward to working with them, as well as Google Cloud, in the year ahead." - Louis Decuypere, CEO, Datatonic.

