WOW24-7 Earns Key Certifications, Strengthening Quality and Security Standards

AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOW24-7, a leading provider of customer support outsourcing services, is proud to announce its achievement of three important certifications that underscore the company's commitment to data protection and information security management.- ISO 9001:2015 CertificationThis certification recognizes WOW24-7’s dedication to maintaining a high standard of quality management systems. This certification assures clients of WOW24-7's ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.- ISO/IEC 27001:2022 CertificationWOW24-7 achieved this certification for its advanced information security management systems. This certification demonstrates WOW24-7's commitment to protecting sensitive information and providing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.- PCI DSSIn addition to these ISO certifications, WOW24-7 has received the Attestation of Compliance for Self-Assessment Questionnaire D, in line with PCI DSS Version 4.0. This attestation confirms the company's adherence to stringent data security standards necessary for handling payment card information, providing a secure environment for clients and their customers."These certifications are a testament to our continuous efforts to provide exceptional data protection and information security," said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. "We are committed to upholding the highest standards to meet the needs of our clients and ensure their trust in our capabilities."For more information about WOW24-7 and its services, please visit https://wow24-7.io/ About WOW24-7WOW24-7, with headquarters in Afton, Wyoming, and teams based in Europe and Latin America, provides 24/7 multilingual support for medium-sized companies in the ecommerce, SaaS, fashion, and travel industries worldwide. Our human-focused, technology-driven approach helps clients exceed customer expectations and thrive in their industry.Media Contact:Denys Dubner, CEO at WOW24-7, contact us here

