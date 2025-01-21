The Future of Blood: Unlocking the Potential of Blood and Cells to Transform Healthcare

The mission of Terumo BCT is to unlock the potential of blood and cells to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical need. If you ever donated blood... you’ve interacted with our technologies” — Antoinette Gawin, President and CEO, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) believes the future of medicine starts with a single drop of blood. From lifesaving blood transfusions to novel personalized therapies, blood and cells form the foundation of healthcare innovation.“The mission of Terumo BCT is to unlock the potential of blood and cells to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs,” says Antoinette Gawin, President and CEO, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. “If you ever donated blood or know somebody who has received a blood transfusion or stem cell transplant, you’ve likely interacted with our technologies.”Building on its legacy in blood banking, Terumo BCT has expanded the role of blood and components as life-saving medicines, now including plasma-derived therapies, clinical therapeutics, and cutting-edge cell and gene therapy technologies. The company’s work focuses on increasing access to care, starting with a safe and sustainable blood supply.“Blood cannot be manufactured, but it is the backbone of a robust healthcare system,” says Gawin. “From supporting blood donation awareness campaigns to delivering technologies that optimize blood use, to facilitating multistakeholder policy discussions, dismantling barriers to an adequate blood supply is critical to patient care.”Furthermore, Terumo BCT is also shaping healthcare environments by responding to industry needs for technological advancement and process improvements to drive efficiency and quality in blood collection and processing. The company provide its partners with an ecosystem of enabling technologies, services, and solutions. For example, its Rika Plasma Donation System integrates plasma collection technology, IT solutions, services, and program support meeting the needs of patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies.Blood and cells are integral to personalized medicine and next-generation treatments. Terumo BCT’s technology enables the selective removal of specific disease mediators from a patient’s plasma, tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles leading to more targeted disease management and outcomes. Its expertise spans from cell collections to advanced therapy manufacturing, enabling live-saving CAR T-cell therapies and other cell and gene therapies.Collaboration is key in securing patient-centered solutions and ensuring equitable access to life-changing treatments. The company partners with industry leaders, patient associations, and governments to address gaps in patient access worldwide through policy and reimbursement strategies, patient education, and innovation.Every drop of blood holds the potential to save lives. By breaking barriers, setting new standards and working collaboratively, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies transforms hope into reality—one patient, one innovation, one solution at a time.About Terumo Blood and Cell TechnologiesTerumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) is a medical technology company. Its products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to help treat challenging diseases and conditions. The company’s employees worldwide believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. This belief inspires innovation and strengthens its collaboration with customers.Terumo BCT’s customers include blood centers, hospitals, therapeutic apheresis clinics, cell collection and processing organizations, researchers, and private medical practices based in over 150 countries across the globe. The company has 750+ granted patents, with more than 150 additionally pending. The global headquarters is in Lakewood, Colorado, along with four regional headquarters, seven manufacturing sites and five research and development centers across the globe. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology. www.terumobct.com

Terumo in DAVOS 2025 | Turning Hope into Reality: Unlocking the Potential of Blood and Cells

