Suspects Sought in Northeast Coat Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a group of suspects involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of Second Street, Northeast, in reference to a robbery. The victim reported that a group of suspects approached him and assaulted him. The suspects took the victim’s coat and then fled the scene in a stolen white Hyundai Elantra, bearing VA tags UCZ6524, and a stolen black Hyundai Elantra, bearing NC tags KCZ7931.

The suspects and vehicles were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25008407

###