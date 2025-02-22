The Law Office of Michael Howard Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

SANDERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Michael Howard has been recognized with the 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, an accolade presented by Georgia Business Journal at Gbj.com. This eminent honor, determined by client votes, highlights the firm’s legal expertise and unwavering commitment to serving its community with integrity and professionalism.The Best of Georgia Regional Award underscores founder Michael Howard’s commitment to excellence and the strong relationships he has built with his clients over the years. For a lawyer who started his practice in the town where he grew up, the recognition is a full-circle moment, reflecting the impact of staying true to his roots while delivering top-tier legal services.Raised in Matthews, Michael’s roots are firmly planted in the area he now serves. “Winning this award is humbling,” he shared. “It’s not just about the work we do in the courtroom—it’s about the trust our clients place in us. That trust means everything.”Michael’s journey into law began after graduating from Wrens High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Georgia College State and University and a master’s in Management from Troy University before completing his Juris Doctorate at Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Michigan. After being admitted to the Georgia Bar, Michael began his career as an Assistant Public Defender in the Middle Judicial Circuit, gaining invaluable courtroom experience. In 2013, he established his own firm in Sandersville, representing clients in criminal defense, family law, civil litigation, and personal injury cases.In addition to his litigation practice, the firm provides real estate closing services, assisting clients during significant milestones such as buying or selling property. “Every case is unique,” Michael explained. “But our goal is always the same: to provide honest advice, exceptional representation, and a clear path forward.”Clients consistently praise the firm for its personal approach and dedication to results. One client remarked, “Michael Howard isn’t just an attorney—he’s an advocate. He genuinely cares about his clients, and it shows in everything he does.”The Law Office of Michael Howard remains focused on helping clients navigate challenges and achieve the best possible outcomes. This award is not just a recognition of past accomplishments but also a reminder of the ongoing dedication required to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.