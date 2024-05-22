South Carolina Retail Executive Turns Entrepreneur
How Quantum Franchise Group Helped a South Carolina Man Transition From Executive to Entrepreneur
The moment you prove to yourself that you can earn income without a boss, you become invincible.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March of 2024 a South Carolina man was awarded the Grand Strand territory with a rapidly growing senior living advisor franchise, headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.
— William Huffhine
After finishing training in April, the new owner, Scott Haynes has officially opened his Oasis Senior Advisors agency and will be providing a free service to families in a large geographic area from just north of Mt. Pleasant up the coast to Myrtle Beach and west toward Florence.
Scott will be working with families who are facing the difficult decision, and often overwhelming process, of transitioning loved ones to a senior living community. As their personal consultant and concierge, he will work closely with each family to ensure that their loved one is welcomed into the community that best fits their needs and lifestyle preferences, all at no cost to the family for his service.
Scott began his entrepreneurial journey in late 2023 as he began preparing for retirement from a long, prestigious career with a major U.S. retailer. Realizing that he still had much to offer and wanting to remain active and contribute to his community, Scott reached out to Quantum Franchise Group for assistance with exploring franchise opportunities. After conducting due diligence with various franchises, including home service and youth sports concepts, he found the perfect fit with Oasis Senior Advisors.
Quantum Franchise Group is a franchise brokerage and consulting firm headquartered in Michigan, with eight regional offices and agents around the United States. They represent over 800 franchise systems across 37 industries. Quantum is a full-service firm that helps aspiring business owners identify the best franchise opportunities for them, pre-qualifies them, positions them as high-priority candidates, and coaches them through every step of the due diligence process, all at no cost. Quantum clients are also provided financing guidance to fund their new business, and franchise agreement review by a franchise attorney.
Scott had the following to say about his experience working with Quantum Franchise Group:
"There are so many positive things to share about William Huffhine and the support and encouragement he provided me throughout my journey to getting awarded a franchise. I came into this process knowing very little about franchising. I am eternally grateful that William was patient, professional, informative, candid, and treated me and my family with the utmost respect throughout the process. Not only can I celebrate my franchise award, but I am privileged to now be able to call William a friend. I will not hesitate to recommend and encourage my friends and colleagues to connect with William if/when they express an interest in franchising in the future."
To learn more about beginning your entrepreneurial journey, visit Quantum Franchise Group at www.letsbeginabiz.com.
William Huffhine
Quantum Franchise Group
+1 815-885-5475
william@quantumfranchisegroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube