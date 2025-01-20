Social Security Agency on cancellation of Fraudulent Covid-19 SRD grant

South African Social Security Agency would like to inform all Covid-19 SRD grant beneficiaries that the Agency is mandated to cancel the fraudulent grant payments. After the grant has been canceled the beneficiary is allowed to re-apply. SASSSA implemented this activity to ensure that the Agency pays social grant to the right people and avoid fraud.

The Agency is encouraging people to take responsibility to make sure that their Identity numbers are not utilised for fraudulent activities. SASSA beneficiaries must ensure that they do not share their identity numbers with strangers to avoid becoming aiding fraudsters.

SASSA has well trained officials who are assigned to deal with Covid-19 SRD grant cases. If the beneficiary or applicant is suspecting fraudulent activity, he or she must not hesitate to contact SASSA toll free line or WhatsApp.

When the beneficiaries check their status and find out that it states “referred” it means that the SASSA system is suspecting fraudulent activity therefore the beneficiary must contact SASSA immediately to resolve the case.

Beneficiaries are warned not to keep on changing their banking details and contact numbers because those processes delay the payment processes.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11/ [013] 754 – 9428/9363 during working hours Monday – Friday, and WhatsApp 082 046 8553.

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Tel: [013] 754 – 9367/072 763 6114

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

