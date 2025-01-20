Prime Minister and Minister for Culture to attend Auschwitz memorial ceremony

SWEDEN, January 20 - Published 20 January 2025

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand will attend a ceremony on Monday 27 January to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

The Swedish delegation, led by HRH Crown Princess Victoria, will also include the Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén as well as survivors of the Holocaust. Auschwitz-Birkenau was the Nazis’ largest concentration and extermination camp during the Second World War. Some 1.3 million people were deported to the camp, around 1.1 million of whom were murdered. Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated on 27 January 1945, a date now observed as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

