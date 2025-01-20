Submit Release
Viscadia Presenting at PMRC USA 2025, Feb 5-6, Newark, NJ

WASHINGTON, DC, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a premier global forecasting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, proudly announces its participation in the Pharma Market Research Conference (PMRC) taking place February 5-6 in Newark, New Jersey. Viscadia is a Lead Sponsor of the conference.

On February 5, Viscadia will host a presentation from Doug Willson, Ph.D. entitled, “New Tools for Modeling Timing and Order of Entry Effects” scheduled for 3:40 pm EST. Dr. Willson is a Principal with Viscadia and has 30 years of experience in forecasting and analytics for the life sciences industry. Commenting on this presentation, Dr. Willson remarked, “Survey-based demand studies for pipeline products rarely provide good estimates of timing and order-of-entry effects. During this presentation, we will share new tools for modeling timing and order-of-entry that combine models based on secondary data with new metrics from survey-based demand research.”

Viscadia will also host a booth on the exhibit floor. Satish Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia, commented, “We are delighted to have a strong presence at the conference. We look forward to welcoming colleagues to our booth to discuss how demand studies can inform forecast assumptions and drive better decision making.”

About Viscadia
Viscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.

Satish Kauta
Viscadia
info@viscadia.com
