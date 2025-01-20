Police addresses Stilfontein matters

The South African Police Service (SAPS) wishes to clarify certain issues pertaining to matters related to Stilfontein and condemns the ongoing peddling of misinformation and lies.

The first matter is that of the personal information of suspects arrested in the Stilfontein retrieval operation. The SAPS has since the commencement of the resurfacing of illegal miners, shared a list of those that have resurfaced and retrieved with two community leaders . This was firstly done to ensure transparency with communities but to also ensure that community members assist the police in finding the next of kin of those involved in the illegal mining operations. The SAPS has since learnt with dismay that these lists which includes names, nationalities and birth dates have been widely shared on various social media platforms. The SAPS is therefore investigating the sharing of suspects personal information in public.

The second issue is the peddling of lies and misinformation on the blasting of shaft 10 by police. The SAPS upon receipt of such allegation, instructed its explosives team to inspect shaft 10 for any sign of explosion - it was found that no such blasting or bombing as is referred to - took place. The SAPS reminds those behind this peddling, that according to the explosives act 26 of 1956 section 27 (1A) , it is an offense to communicate false information regarding any explosion or alleged explosion. Those that do will be guilty of an offense - the SAPS is engaging its legal team on a way forward.

Thirdly, the allegation that police arrested one of the volunteers in this operation is devoid of truth. The volunteer according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is a parolee and allegedly contravened his parole conditions. The SAPS refers this matter to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for further information and clarity. It should be noted, that the volunteer is not in police custody.

Vala Umgodi deployments continue to prevent and combat illicit mining activities in Stilfontein.

