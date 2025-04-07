Eastern Cape on Public Protector’s report clearing Premier Mabuyane and former Home Affairs Minister in Bulembu Airport matter

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government welcomes the report of the Public Protector, which clears Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and former Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, of any wrongdoing related to the designation of Bulembu Airport as a port of entry and the acceptance of a donation from the United Arab Emirates Government.

The investigation followed a complaint submitted by African Transformation Movement President, Mr. Vuyo Zungula, and Mr. Elias Muller. The complaint alleged improper conduct, maladministration, and possible violations of the Immigration Act and the Border Management Authority Act during the 2023 visit by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Eastern Cape.

It was also alleged that Premier Mabuyane failed to follow due process in accepting a R20 million donation from the UAE Government on behalf of the province. However, the Public Protector found that these allegations were unsubstantiated and confirmed that all necessary legal and financial procedures were followed. The donation in kind for minor airport upgrades was duly declared in the audited Annual Financial Statements of the department responsible, in line with Treasury regulations.

The total cost of the renovations at Bulembu Airport amounted to just over R5 million and included repairs such as fixing runway ground lights, repainting tarmac markings, and clearing trees and overgrown grass.

Premier Mabuyane welcomed the findings and reaffirmed that all actions taken were in the interest of strengthening relations with the UAE and boosting foreign direct investment in the province. He emphasized that government efforts continue to be guided by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to inclusive economic growth.

