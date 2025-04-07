Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi lead public participation session on designation of Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone, 10 Apr

The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi will lead an interactive public participation session on the planned designation of the proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The session, which will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Government, Sekhukhune District Municipality and Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone site, Spitskop Farm 333KT, Road 555, Steelpoort

Premier Dr Ramathuba and Deputy Minister Godlimpi will be joined by the MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpopo, Mr Tshitereke Matibe; Executive Mayor of Sekhukhune District Municipality, Councillor Minah Bahula; Mayor of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality, Councillor Eddie Maila; and other senior government officials.

The public participation session follows the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau’s publication, in a government gazette, of his intention to designate the proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ for public comment. Tau provided the general public thirty days to comment on the proposed development.

The session in Steelpoort will provide the residents of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality with an opportunity to express their views and share ideas on the proposed SEZ with national, provincial and local government leadership.

The proposed SEZ will be located in Steelpoort, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality, in the Sekhukhune District Municipality, Limpopo. Tau’s intention to designate the proposed SEZ follows a thorough evaluation of the feasibility studies and business plans submitted by the Limpopo provincial government, supported by both the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality and the Sekhukhune District Municipality.

The proposed SEZ will be a multi-sectoral SEZ focusing on Manufacturing, Energy production, automotive, and Agricultural Inputs. The key founding clusters of this proposed SEZ include the mining inputs manufacturing cluster, renewable energy cluster, mineral processing cluster, logistics cluster, Agro-processing cluster, general manufacturing cluster, and automotive cluster, with a key focus on electric vehicles and the aftermarket. The proposed SEZ is located in the industrial hub of the Steelpoort area, between two huge mining establishments, the Samancor smelter and the Lion Ferrochrome Smelter, which are strategic landmarks for the establishment of the SEZ.

The proposed SEZ will focus, amongst others the beneficiation of the platinum group metals, chrome and vanadium resources; agro-processing, and renewable energy technologies. The SEZ will be developed around the R555 corridor, with an intention to create a new smart city, supported by mixed-use developments.

The Limpopo Province has already made a considerable progress in the implementation of proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ.

The public participation session will be preceded by a consultation session with traditional leaders. This will take place on 9 April 2025 at the Thaba Moshate Hotel in Burgersfort from 10:00.

Journalists who are interested in covering both sessions are advised to confirm their attendance with Mamosa Dikeledi (the dtic) via email: MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp: 066 301 9875, or Patrick Monkoe (Leda) via email: patrick.monkoe@lied.co.za or WhatsApp: 063 699 7778

