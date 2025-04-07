Minister Leon Schreiber opens state-of-the-art new office to serve Mitchells Plain

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, this morning officially opened a state-of-the-art new office in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He was joined by Western Cape MEC Ricardo Mackenzie and Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis.

For too long, the people of Mitchells Plain and Home Affairs staff were subjected to poor conditions at a small, dilapidated office. This came to an end today, as the Minister opened a spacious, modern new office that is not only nearly three times bigger than the old one with 250 seats instead of 50, but also includes upgraded technology like cameras installed directly at each counter that eliminates the need to queue to take photos.

Minister Schreiber said: “This new office serves as tangible proof to the people of Mitchells Plain that Home Affairs is delivering dignity for all. The vastly improved facilities and technology will transform their daily interactions with our services. We have brought Home Affairs closer than ever to the people of Mitchells Plain - and in the coming months, our plans to expand access to services through many more bank branches will take us closer still to delivering Home Affairs @ home.”

