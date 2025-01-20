Premier Alan Winde and MEC David Maynier host Western Cape National Senior Certificate 2024 awards ceremony, 30 Jan

On Thursday, 30 January 2025, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier, will host the Western Cape National Senior Certificate 2024 Awards Ceremony at Leeuwenhof, the Premier’s Residence.

The event celebrates outstanding achievement by schools and candidates in the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations.

The event will be streamed live, and a link will be provided before the event. Members of the media are invited to attend in person.

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2025

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Leeuwenhof

Location: Hof Street, Cape Town

Members of the media who wish to attend in person (including camera operators and photographers) must RSVP in advance, by sending their full names, ID number, media house and phone number to Kerry Mauchline before 5pm on Friday, 24 January 2025.

NB: those who have not sent these details in advance will not be admitted to the venue.

Space at the venue is limited, so we ask media houses to take this into account in terms of the number of representatives.

Media content will be released during and after the ceremony via the mailing list and the WCED media WhatsApp group. To be added to the media WhatsApp group, please send your name and number to Kerry.

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

