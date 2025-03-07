Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting

Programme Director

It is my distinct honour to address you today as South Africa hosts the first G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting. We convene at a critical moment in our collective history as natural or human-induced disasters continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and sustainable development across the globe.

Over the last 40 years, various international agreements have been reached, implemented, and updated to respond to the evolving threat that disasters and other risks pose and continue to pose to our global prosperity.

The 20th edition of the Global Risks Report, 2025 states that, and I quote: “The current and short-term risks landscape (described in Chapter 1- JDAH) may be exacerbated in terms of severity as the world moves towards 2035 – unless we collectively act on such foresight today and work collaboratively across all stakeholder groups towards a more promising future.”

In light of this, South Africa views this meeting not only as one that reaffirms this sentiment but as a key international forum to drive the agenda of a shared responsibility to build resilience, strengthen our cooperation, and drive meaningful action that is needed to prevent an escalation or exacerbation of risk.

South Africa is proud against this background to bring forward the ‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’ theme as the guiding principles for our collective engagements. These concepts are embedded in South Africa’s young democratic history, governance, and our approach to Disaster Risk Reduction. Allow me to then briefly unpack what we had envisioned with this theme.

Solidarity must be the foundation of our efforts in this Working Group. Disaster risk knows no borders, and neither should our response. We must foster collaboration, thus ensuring that knowledge, resources, and best practices are shared equitably. South-South and triangular cooperation will play a pivotal role in strengthening disaster resilience, particularly for vulnerable nations and communities. We further urge Global Solidarity in Disaster Risk Reduction financing that will work towards collective approaches that enhance understanding of principles aimed at increasing financing for Disaster Risk Reduction that benefits all.

Equality remains at the heart of resilience-building. Disaster risk disproportionately affects the most marginalised—women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and communities in low-income settings. Recognising the disproportionate impact of disasters, South Africa aims to promote equitable financing mechanisms that prioritise those with the greatest need, bridging the gap within and among countries due to differing capacities to manage disaster risks and recover from the impacts of disasters.

Sustainability is the cornerstone of long-term disaster resilience. South Africa’s approach will be grounded on sustainable development, promoting strategies that reduce risks and contribute to long-term environmental stewardship, social well-being, and economic growth. South Africa continues to advocate for financing solutions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), encouraging investments that reduce disaster risks and enhance long-term resilience, environmental sustainability, and economic stability.

I urge you all that these three cross-cutting issues shape the discussions, deliverables, and outcomes of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group.

This meeting is also historic as it will be the first to be held in Africa. As part of its leadership, South Africa aims to bring the G20 to Africa and to bring Africa to the G20, ensuring that the unique challenges and opportunities of the African continent are central to the global agenda.

As we move forward in this Working Group, let us remember that Disaster Risk Reduction is not a sectoral issue but a global imperative requiring multi-stakeholder engagement, political will, and unwavering commitment. Let us seize this opportunity to shape a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for all.

I look forward to your deliberations and the concrete actions that will emerge from this forum.

I close by expressing my bold desire to see ‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’ entrenched in our engagements today, in the year ahead, and into the future of this international forum, becoming the values that underscore our collaboration going forward.

Through Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, we will build a safer world.

I thank you.



