President Cyril Ramaphosa: Microsoft Investment and AI Skilling Initiative announcement

It is a pleasure to be here as leaders from government and business gather to chart the course for a South Africa and an Africa driven by the transformative power of AI.



Microsoft is an American company with an African heart.



The company’s commitment to Africa, and to South Africa, has been solid, dependable and impressive.



Microsoft has had a constant presence in South Africa virtually since the dawn of our democracy, having opened up its first offices here in 1992.



Since then Microsoft has substantially expanded its local footprint, and now has thousands of partners and customers.



The company’s commitment to skills and capacity building is impressive.



Microsoft is actively working to empower young South Africans with skills for the digital economy.



We are particularly excited about the launch of the National AI Skilling Initiative that will focus on providing AI skills training for public servants.



We look forward to the signing of the MOU between Microsoft, the National School of Government and the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa.



Microsoft’s ongoing expansion of data centre and cloud investments cements the company’s position as one of the leaders in cloud computing in South Africa.



Last year, government published the National Data and Cloud Policy to support digital innovation across our economy.



In tandem with the expansion of cloud infrastructure, we are strengthening our regulatory frameworks.



We are in the process of finalising a Cybersecurity Bill.



This will ensure more secure online government services and enable our citizens to transact and conduct online services safely.



As part of our work to reform the public service and build the capability of the state, we are investing in digital public infrastructure to give South Africans access to government services anytime, anywhere.



At the heart of this transformation is the implementation of a digital identity system that will transform the relationship between citizens and government, and create one government that is accessible to every person at a touch.



Beyond blazing a trail in the local technology space, the longstanding presence of Microsoft in South Africa is a vote of confidence in our country and in our economy.



The strategic investment announcements made by Microsoft today stand as further testimony to this enduring confidence.



They signal to the business and investor community that South Africa’s economy continues to hold immense potential and that it is a favourable place to do business where their investments are secure.



Over the past five years alone, Microsoft has invested significantly in cloud, in data centres, in agriculture and in the digital transformation of government services.



It is commendable that Microsoft has achieved Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment status.



This shows an exceptional commitment to our country’s empowerment goals.



We know that Microsoft has worked hard to attain this level.



The company has successfully integrated the objectives of broad-based black economic empowerment into its business operations with respect to ownership, management control and skills development.



Microsoft has demonstrated its commitment to addressing the historical imbalances of South Africa’s past and to fostering an inclusive business environment.



It is no wonder that Microsoft defines its mission and values with the words: “We empower the world.”



Today’s gathering is indeed a meeting of pathfinders, for South Africa and for the continent.



AI’s transformative potential cannot be understated, and the global community is rushing to harness the opportunities it presents.



As the United Nations Development Programme has said, AI’s development, governance and use must be inclusive and equitable. It must ensure that no country is left behind.



AI holds great potential to drive economic growth across nearly every sector.



AI-powered computing capabilities are bolstering existing industries and businesses, and paving the way for the creation of new ones.



As a country, we are developing a National AI Policy that seeks to position South Africa as a leader in AI innovation, while at the same time addressing its ethical, economic and societal implications.



We must heed the words of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres that Artificial Intelligence without ‘guard-rails’ could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides.



The AI revolution is a catalyst for job creation, particularly for young people.



Last week, at the annual lekgotla of our Basic Education Sector, I said that future-proofing our education system means coming to terms with the reality that the first fully digital generation is already in high school.



The next generation, Generation Beta, will be immersed in tech and AI from birth, and will enter a world of work that is light years away from what it is today.



Building a robust AI talent pool is therefore critical.



The application of AI will need to be integrated into educational curricula. Specialised training programmes will need to be offered and strong partnerships will need to be forged between academia and industry.



As part of its commitment to digital transformation for sustainable development, Microsoft has invested in AI skills training for SMMEs.



It has dedicated considerable resources into supporting black-owned companies pioneering 4IR technologies.



Microsoft’s plans to train one million South Africans in AI skills, machine learning and cybersecurity by 2026 is immensely encouraging.



For a country such as ours, with such a high youth unemployment rate, this comprehensive training will not only prepare young people for jobs in high-tech industries. It will also facilitate self-employment.



It will contribute to a new generation of tech and software entrepreneurs that will bring innovation and high-tech solutions that support economic growth and enhance our country’s competitiveness.



Microsoft’s commitment to supporting South Africa’s transition to a high-tech economy comes at a pivotal time, when South Africa is hosting the G20.



Using AI for sustainable development is among the priorities of our G20 Presidency.



The Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development Task Force will be leading this stream.



We look forward to engagement with the B20 and other industry stakeholders in support of the task force’s work.



We have high expectations that our G20 Presidency will result in tangible outcomes, both expanding the global digital economy and levelling the AI playing field for the benefit of all.



Our country and continent has huge potential, driven by the talents and energies of our people.



It is up to all of us, working in partnership, to ensure that AI and its associated technologies do not deepen the technology divide, but narrow it.



As we look towards hosting the G20 Summit later this year, we are committed to ensuring that the adoption of new technologies catalyses Africa’s growth, industrialisation and progress.



We are excited about partnering with Microsoft to make this a reality.



I thank you.

