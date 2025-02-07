Potent Power, New Feel

CHUWI Launches UBox Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Windows 11 Pro

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI has launched the UBox Mini PC, a high-performance Windows-based system designed for gamers, creators, and professionals. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a Radeon 660M iGPU, the UBox delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, gaming, and productivity applications.

At the heart of the UBox is a 45W 6-core/12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor based on the Zen 3+ architecture to offer fast responsiveness and seamless multitasking. The integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics, based on RDNA 2 architecture, provides enhanced graphics performance with hardware ray tracing, delivering more realistic visuals in gaming and media consumption.

In terms of memory and storage, the UBox packs 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. It also supports upgrades to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage, and its tool-free magnetic cover makes memory and storage upgrades easy to access.

As for the design, the UBox has a compact housing, measuring 128 x 130.5 x 57 mm and weighs just 650g. It includes a VESA mount for convenient installation behind monitors and features a high-efficiency active cooling fan to maintain optimal performance with minimal noise.

On the note of the ports, there are plenty of them, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 4, one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 2.0, and two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports. Through the USB 4, DisplayPort, and HDMI port, the mini PC can handle triple display output at up to 4K resolution at 144Hz, delivering breathtaking visuals and ultra-smooth performance for multitasking and immersive entertainment.

About CHUWI:

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com.

Meet the All-New CHUWI UBox Mini PC: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H | Radeon 660M | 4K@144Hz | Windows 11 Pro

