Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Apollo Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Trimble Local School District
Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Fiscal Watch Analysis - Declaration
|Butler
|Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Columbiana
|Lisbon Lepper Library Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Chagrin Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Blendon Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|DECA PREP, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sinclair Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Perry County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Kent State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Kalida Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Bloom Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Stark
|Beach City Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|University of Akron
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
