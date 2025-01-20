Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Apollo Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Trimble Local School District
Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Fiscal Watch Analysis - Declaration
Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Columbiana Lisbon Lepper Library Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Village of Chagrin Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Blendon Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton University of Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery DECA PREP, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sinclair Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Perry County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Kent State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Kalida Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Bloom Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Stark Beach City Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit University of Akron
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

