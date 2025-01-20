Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Apollo Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Trimble Local School District

Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Fiscal Watch Analysis - Declaration Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Columbiana Lisbon Lepper Library Association

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Village of Chagrin Falls

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Blendon Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Gallia Rio Grande Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton University of Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Central Ohio Technical College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Medina Medina County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Medina County Central Processing Facility

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery DECA PREP, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sinclair Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Perry County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Portage Kent State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Kalida Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Bloom Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

FFR

Stark Beach City Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit University of Akron

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

