Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Restraining Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000412
TROOPER: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025 at 1903 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Restraining Order
ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order. Further investigation indicated Alonzo Kidder of Montpelier had violated a restraining order by having contact with the victim. Troopers later located Kidder and issued him a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/21/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/21/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
