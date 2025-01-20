Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Restraining Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3000412

TROOPER: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                                 

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025 at 1903 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Restraining Order

 

ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder                   

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VICTIM: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order. Further investigation indicated Alonzo Kidder of Montpelier had violated a restraining order by having contact with the victim. Troopers later located Kidder and issued him a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/21/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/21/2025 at 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

Legal Disclaimer:

