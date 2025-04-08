STATEWIDE / Vermont State Police HQ / Statewide School Threats

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

25B3001430

Investigation continues into statewide hoax school threats

Statewide, 12 schools were targeted by false reports of shootings

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, April 8, 2025) — The investigation is continuing into an apparent hoax call targeting 12 schools across Vermont on Tuesday with false reports of shootings.

The incident began at about 6:35 p.m. Monday April 7, 2025, when, the Vermont State Police was notified that an anonymous user had utilized the Department of Defense Self Helpline chat function to make threats against several middle and high schools across Vermont. Characteristics of this threat were consistent with previous hoax threat and swatting campaigns targeting critical infrastructure. Threats to the named schools have all been unfounded.

Schools targeted by the calls were:

• Middlebury Union High School, Middlebury, VT – Addison County

• Mt. Abraham High School, Bristol, VT – Addison County

• Vergennes High School, Vergennes, VT – Addison County

• Arlington Memorial High School, Arlington, VT – Bennington County

• Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester, VT – Bennington County

• Long Trail School, Dorset, VT – Bennington County

• Mt. Anthony Union High School, Bennington, VT – Bennington County

• Burke Mountain Academy, East Burke, VT – Caledonia County

• Danville School, Danville, VT – Caledonia County

• Hazen Union High School, Hardwick, VT – Caledonia County

• Lyndon Institute, Lyndon, VT – Caledonia County

• St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury, VT – Caledonia County

The Vermont State Police is working with local and federal law-enforcement partners to further investigate the call. There was an increased law enforcement presence during the morning hours of the school day Tuesday, April 8, and there have been no reports of suspicious activity surrounding these threats.

No additional details are available at this time.

