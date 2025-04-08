St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 at 1239 hours STREET: VT 105 TOWN: Sheldon LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT 78 INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Emma Chaplin AGE: 80 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 Chevrolet Equinox VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy drivers side damage INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Dustin Machia AGE: 29 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 VEHICLE MAKE: Ram VEHICLE MODEL: 1500 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A



SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 8, 2025, at 1239 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT 105 near VT 78 in the town of Sheldon. Initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Chaplin did not stop at the VT 78 and VT 105 intersection. Vehicle 2 operated by Machia was traveling westbound on VT 105. A collision occurred between the two vehicles in the westbound lane of VT 105. Vehicle 1 sustained damage to the driver's side concentrated on the rear passenger door and vehicle 2 sustained damage to the front end. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Operator 1 was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.

