St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 25A2002407
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 at 1239 hours
STREET: VT 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT 78
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emma Chaplin
AGE: 80
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy drivers side damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dustin Machia
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 8, 2025, at 1239 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT 105 near VT 78 in the town of Sheldon. Initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Chaplin did not stop at the VT 78 and VT 105 intersection. Vehicle 2 operated by Machia was traveling westbound on VT 105. A collision occurred between the two vehicles in the westbound lane of VT 105. Vehicle 1 sustained damage to the driver's side concentrated on the rear passenger door and vehicle 2 sustained damage to the front end. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Operator 1 was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.
